Kabaddi player, parents booked in dowry death case in Rohtak

International kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara, alias Tinku, his parents, and younger brother have been booked on charges of dowry death following the death of Tinku’s 23-year-old wife, Muskan, who was found dead at her residence in Bahu Akbarpur village in Rohtak on Friday, police said on Saturday. Inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bahu Akbarpur police station, said they received information around 4pm on Friday regarding the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, Muskan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of her in-laws’ house in Bahu Akbarpur village on Friday afternoon.

The case was registered on Saturday after Muskan’s father, Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Farmana village, alleged that his daughter had been subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against four under Section 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said no arrests have been made so far. However, police said that they had interrogated Sheelu on Friday and recorded statements of the family members.

Police said that the victim’s autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Saturday. The body was later cremated in the village. However, tension reportedly prevailed outside the mortuary, where members of both the families exchanged heated arguments before the postmortem.

According to the police, Sukhbir in his complaint alleged that his daughter had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands ever since her marriage about two-and-a-half years ago.

According to the complaint, Muskan had returned to her parental home around 10 days ago after allegedly being harassed. However, police claimed that after counselling by family members, she was sent back to her marital home along with Sheelu and his father.

“I now regret sending her back. Had I listened to my daughter, she would still be alive. On July 31, she called me and said a conspiracy was being hatched against her,” Sukhbir alleged in his complaint.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bahu Akbarpur police station, said they received information around 4pm on Friday regarding the incident.

“A police team reached the spot and had to break open the locked room. A forensic team also examined the scene. No suicide note was recovered,” he said.

The SHO said Muskan’s father submitted his complaint after 2am on Saturday, following which, the FIR was registered against the husband, his parents and younger brother. Police said further action, including arrests, would be taken on the basis of the investigation and the postmortem report.