Christmas 2018: Salman Khan attends Katrina Kaif’s party, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora glam up bash. See pics

It is Christmas time and all of Bollywood is in the mood to party. Looks like Christmas Eve was particularly busy with three parties being hosted across Mumbai, which saw celebrities in attendance.

Kapil Sharma held a wedding reception for his industry friends and Anil Kapoor threw a bash to celebrate his birthday. Actor Kartrina Kaif and socialite Anu Dewan too hosted Christmas parties which saw many celebs in attendance.

Big names like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora (who also made time to attend mid-night mass), Amrita, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor among others went from one party to another, making appearances everywhere.

Anu Diwan’s Christmas party saw Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Karan, Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif, Malaika and Arjun come in to spread the Christmas cheer.

Shweta posted a picture and wrote: “Humble Brag.”

Similarly Katrina Kaif too hosted a party which saw Salman Khan attend it among others.

Check out the pictures and videos from the two parties:

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 12:24 IST