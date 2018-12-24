Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami in Bollywood

Actor Salman Khan, who has launched many a young actor including his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, will be introducing actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami in films. Salman had also taken Mahesh’s son Satya under his wings earlier.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Manjrekar was quoted as saying, “Yes, Salman is launching my daughter. It will happen in some time. We’ll cross the bridge when we get to it.” He also said, “We have always bonded well. Salman in the most rooted person I have come across, a complete middle-class man in his head. He knows that I am not in awe of him, and that makes our bond special.” He also described Salman as the ‘most warm-hearted person in the industry.”

Manjrekar and Salman were expected to work together on the remake of Marathi film Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho. While Manjerakar was to direct the film, Salman was expected to produce it. However, Salman wanted Govinda to play the lead role, but he was not convinced with his part and hence the film is now on hold.

About this project, Manjrekar said, “For the lead, Salman wanted Govinda, who had apprehensions about th role, so things didn’t work out.” He also noted that the film was on the same lines as Irrfan’s Hindi Medium. The director-actor said, “Our remake was planned much before Hindi Medium released. We will make it in the future as this subject is close to my heart. I honestly think our education system sucks.”

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 13:47 IST