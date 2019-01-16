First teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Bharat to be out soon, new video reassures fans

For those waiting desperately to watch actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together, the first teaser for the upcoming film Bharat will be out soon. Film actor and producer Atul Agnihotri shared a new video on Twitter to tease fans and reassure them that the teaser is ‘coming soon’.

The video shows a certificate given the teaser by the Central Board of Film Certification. The title reads ‘Teaser No.1 of film Bharat (Hindi) (Color) (2D)’ and the duration of it reads ‘001.28’ (1 minute 28 seconds). The certificate is dated January 14, 2019. The video ends with a clip of waving tricolours.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will also star Sunil Grover, Disha Patan, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. The crew has shot for the film in multiple locations including Dubai, Punjab and Delhi. Katrina shared a photo in which she and Salman were seen standing in front of the Wagah border. It was later revealed that makers recreated the area in a village in Punjab.

Katrina was not the first choice for the film, as Priyanka had come on board for the project. However, due to Priyanka’s wedding to Nick Jonas, which took place in December 2018, she had to quit the project. Zafar had said about joining Bharat’s team, “It’s bizarre, but let me share this. When we finished Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina smiled and told me that I am going to miss her on my next film. At that time, I was quite clear that Priyanka is going to do Bharat. Katrina laughed and told me that she will find some way to be a part of the film. Now she is a part of Bharat, so maybe it was destiny.”

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and Katrina after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

