Salman Khan is in fine form as he plays cricket on the set of Bharat. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his film Bharat and is making the best use of his free time in between shots. The actor shared a video of his cricket session on the sets of the film along with the caption, “Bharat Khelega... #onlocationstories @bharat_thefilm.” The video comprises his best shots during the game of cricket, which hints at the actor’s hidden talent.

According to reports, Salman will be seen in five different looks in Bharat that spans almost 50 years. The actor will be shown from the age of 18 to 70. The actor recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that his character doesn’t get married in the film until the age of 74. He is reportedly playing a circus artiste in the film.

Large portions of the film were shot in Malta and Abu Dhabi after which the Bharat team moved to Punjab for a few scenes. Salman had earlier shared a picture of himself and co-star Katrina Kaif facing the Wagah Border, which was recreated for the film in Punjab. The shooting of the film is now in its last schedule. Confirming this, director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote on Twitter, “Last shooting schedule of ‘Bharat’ begins today... Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far).”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalised for the role of Bharat’s leading lady but the actor backed off to plan for her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas. Katrina and Salman have featured in quite a few films together and were last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. Here are a few more pictures from the sets of the film.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:23 IST