Salman Khan’s Bharat is ready for its last schedule

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has started shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Zafar on Monday tweeted: “Last shooting schedule of ‘Bharat’ begins today... Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far).”

The crew has shot for the film in multiple locations including Dubai, Punjab and Delhi. Katrina shared a photo where she and Salman were ostensibly standing in front of the Wagah border. It was later revealed that makers recreated the area in a village in Punjab.

Katrina was not the first choice for the film, as Priyanka had come on board for the project. However, due to Priyanka’s wedding to Nick Jonas, which took place in December 2018, she had to quit the project. Zafar had said about joining Bharat’s team, “It’s bizarre, but let me share this. When we finished Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina smiled and told me that I am going to miss her on my next film. At that time, I was quite clear that Priyanka is going to do Bharat. Katrina laughed and told me that she will find some way to be a part of the film. Now she is a part of Bharat, so maybe it was destiny.”

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and Katrina after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri and T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

