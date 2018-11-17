Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are chilling on the sets of Brahmastra. See new pics

Ranbir Kapoor is busy in his phone while Alia Bhatt sits silently next to him in new pictures from the sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The real-life couple will share screen space for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film, the first in a planned trilogy.

The pictures, shared online by fan accounts, show the couple perhaps waiting between set-ups. After completing a long schedule in Bulgaria, the actors are now filming in Mumbai. Alia kept her fans entertained with regular pictures from the sets, especially ones clicked by Ranbir.

Alia recently visited Ranbir in New York City, where he and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were stationed with his father, Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was in NYC to undergo treatment for an unspecified illness.

Ranbir and Alia were recently spotted outside their Mumbai dance class, with both of them looking visibly tired.

Producer Karan Johar recently announced that the film would be released in time for Christmas, 2019. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Mouni recently expressed gratitude at having had the opportunity to work with Amitabh. “I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him. It can’t get better than that for me working with him in a film,” Mouni said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:28 IST