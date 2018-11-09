Ranbir Kapoor resumes work on Brahmastra, joins Alia Bhatt for dance practice. See pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have resumed work on their upcoming film Brahmastra in Mumbai. Ranbir was lodged in New York to give company to his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh where the former is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Alia had also visited the family in the Big Apple to be with them. The duo was spotted outside a dance class on Thursday as they begin prepping for a dance number. While Alia was dressed in a comfortable white maxi dress and looked all prepared for the session, Ranbir was in casuals and seemed a tad tired.

Ranbir and Alia spotted at Khar. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir and Alia resume work on their film Brahmastra (Viral Bhayani)

The actor had left for New York along with his family in the last week of September. Soon after, his grandmother and wife of the late Raj Kapoor, Krishna, passed away. While the family could not flew back immediately, Alia had reportedly shown the last rites live to boyfriend Ranbir via video call. The two have been going strong since quite some time and even have the approval of their parents. While Alia is very much a part of Ranbir’s family selfies, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has also met the Kapoors a couple of times.

The couple will be seen together on screen for the first time in Brahmastra, being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The team was earlier in Bulgaria for a long shooting schedule. The fantasy film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role besides Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The project is expected to be a big Independence Day release scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 next year. Ranbir plays a man with superpowers in the film whereas Alia is in the role of a college student in the film.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 10:52 IST