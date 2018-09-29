Ranbir Kapoor parties with Alia Bhatt, friends. See latest pics here

Looks like birthday celebrations at the Ranbir Kapoor camp are far from over. The actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, has had enough reasons to smile, surrounded as he has been by his loved ones. After mom Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt posted pictures, wishing him and sharing memories of their celebrations together, now it is the turn of his friends to do the same.

Binoy Gandhi, reported childhood friend of Ranbir and an aspiring director, has shared pictures from the actor’s midnight birthday bash. Sharing one picture, he wrote: “#Acrew.”

In it, we see Ranbir in the background of the frame, wearing a hoodie and surrounded by his friends. However, not to be missed is girlfriend Alia.

In a second picture shared by Binoy, we see him with close buddy Ranbir in a tight frame. Sharing it, he wrote: “#rk #friendship #suidhaga #Thugs4life.”

In a group picture, a comment by actor Arjun Kapoor gives us a feeling that perhaps Binoy is friends with a host of Bollywood stars. Arjun asked: “Who’s missing?”

A close look at Binoy’s Instagram shows pictures not only with Ranbir, but with Arjun and Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor as well.

Meanwhile, it was celebration time all day long for Ranbir, who was seen on a dinner date with Alia, his mom Neetu Singh and Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan. The group enjoyed some laid-back family fun and photo ops at the cosy family party. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote: “Happy ?? to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ?? loads of love and duas ?? #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky.”

Alia, too, posted a lovely picture of the actor, calling him her “sunshine”. She wrote: “Happy Birthday Sunshine” followed by a bunch of emojis.

On the work front, Ranbir is enjoying a happy spell at the box office, thanks to the stupendous success of his film, Sanju. His pictures from the Brahmastra sets in Bulgaria have been a hit online. He also has a Yash Raj Film in his kitty called Shamshera, in which he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor.

According to a report in DNA, Binoy has approached Ranbir for his directorial debut Jee Bhar Ke Jee Le, which might also see the launch of senior director JP Dutta’s daughter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 09:06 IST