Uttarakhand to hold Khel Mahakumbh 2026 from September 1 to October 30

Uttarakhand is set to organise Khel Mahakumbh 2026 from September 1 to October 30, with a series of sporting competitions planned at nyaya panchayat, assembly constituency, parliamentary constituency and state levels. Uttarakhand will organise Khel Mahakumbh 2026 across four levels from September 1 to October 30.

The event, being organised under the Khel Mahakumbh 2026 Chief Minister Championship Trophy, is aimed at providing a platform to young athletes from across the state, including those from rural and remote areas. The Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Dal Department has finalised a detailed schedule for the competitions.

Four-level competition structure According to the schedule issued by the Directorate of Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Dal, local representative-level sporting competitions at the nyaya panchayat level will be held from September 1 to 10.

These will be followed by MLA Championship Trophy competitions at the assembly constituency level from September 11 to 20. MP Championship Trophy competitions at the parliamentary constituency level will take place from September 21 to 30.

The state-level Chief Minister Championship Trophy competitions will be held from September 10 to October 30.

The multi-level format is designed to enable athletes to compete at progressively higher levels, with several events at the assembly and parliamentary constituency stages based on selections from the preceding level.

Events for different age groups At the nyaya panchayat level, competitions will be organised for boys and girls in the under-14 and under-19 categories. The events include kabaddi, athletics, kho-kho and murga jhapatt.

At the assembly constituency level, volleyball and pittuu seedhe will be among the competitions held directly, along with events involving participants selected through the nyaya panchayat-level competitions.

The parliamentary constituency stage will include sports such as malkhamb, tug of war, goli or kancha, football and badminton. Some competitions at this level will also be based on selections made at the assembly constituency stage.

Wide range of state-level events The state-level programme will cover a broader range of sporting disciplines. These include judo, boxing, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, basketball, hockey, handball, yogasana, swimming, archery, fencing, wrestling, pencak silat, powerlifting, weightlifting, baseball and lawn tennis.

Several events will be conducted directly at the state level, while others will be organised on the basis of selections from assembly constituency competitions.

The programme also includes competitions for women in the open category as well as open-category events for women and men with disabilities.

Focus on grassroots sporting talent The state government said the objective of Khel Mahakumbh is to encourage sporting talent among young people and provide athletes from rural and remote parts of Uttarakhand with greater access to competitive platforms.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the initiative would help identify and encourage emerging talent and provide players with opportunities to participate in competitions at the state and national levels.

The programme is also expected to create a structured pathway for athletes, beginning with competitions closer to their local areas and progressing towards higher-level events.

Youth Welfare Director Deepti Singh has issued the detailed action plan for the event and sought cooperation from all concerned departments for its successful conduct.

With competitions spanning multiple age groups and sporting disciplines, Khel Mahakumbh 2026 is expected to bring athletes from different parts of Uttarakhand into a common competitive framework during the two-month programme.