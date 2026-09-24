Asian Games 2026 Day 6, Full India results Live updates: Roshibina Devi wins historic wushu silver, rowing brings bronze
Asian Games 2026 Day 6, Full India results: Follow latest updates and live results from India's Asian Games campaign in Japan.
The sixth day at the 2926 Asian Games started on a sensational note for India as the contingent won two medals within the opening hour in Aichi-Nagoya. The first came on bronze in rowing, followed by a historic silver in wushu.
Satnam Singh and Salman Khan kicked off Thursday with a third-place finish in men's double sculls final, clocking 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds behind the winners Yi Xudi / Nie Yide of China, and 2.76 seconds behind Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin of Uzbekistan who earned silver. This was Satnam's second medal at the Asian Games, having won the bronze in 2022 in men's quadruple sculls team.
Roshibina Devi then won the silver medal in women's 60kg Sanda. This was her second consecutive silver at the Games and a third-straight Asiad medal haul, which came after she lost to Zhang Xiaoyu of China by a 2-0 scoreline, losing both rounds 0-5 - (2-6, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, 2-8) and (2-10, 3-8, 3-7, 3-7, 1-6).
Deep Dive
Asian Games Day 6 LIVE updates
Here's the full list of results for India on Day 6 at the Asian Games:
Swimming
Men's 50m butterfly heats
Benediction Beniston ended joint 12th, failed to qualify for final
Men's 800m freestyle final B
Aryan Nehra ended 3rd
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats
India ended 12th, failed to qualify for final
Kabaddi:
India beat 37-21 Chinese Taipei in Group A fixture to reach semifinal, assure medal
Boxing:
Sumit Kundu loses to Ali Qasim Hamdan Al Sarray (Iraq) in men's 70kg round of 16 bout
Squash:
Anahat Singh beat Au Yeong Wai Lynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16
Athletics
India finished 4th, qualified for 4x400m relay mixed final
Anamika Aneesh is tenth (868) and Pooja (894) is eighth in heptathlon, after the 100m hurdles event.
Canoe sprint
Women's canoe single 200m semi-final
Megha Pradeep ended 4th, failed to qualify for final
Women's kayak double 500m semi-final
Soniya Devi Phairembam/Parvathy Geetha ended 5th, failed to qualify for final
Men's kayak four 500m final A
India ended 7th
Shooting:
Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualify for skeet mixed team qualification.
Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve fail to qualify for men's 10m air pistol individual final.
Fencing:
Shreya Gupta and Bhavani Devi qualify for round of 16.
Rowing
Men's single sculls final A
Balraj Panwar ended 4th
Men's double sculls final A
Satnam Singh/Salman Khan won bronze
Men's pair final B
Jaswinder Singh/Nitin Kumar ended 1st
Women's four final A
India ended 6th
Table tennis
Women's doubles Round 2
Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Setayesh Iloukhani/Mashid Ashtari 3-0
Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das beat Bolor-erdene Batmunkh/Burenjargal/Sanjaa 3-0
Men's singles Round 1
Manush Shah beat Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia 4-0
Wushu
Women's 60kg final
Roshibina Devi Naorem lost to Xiaoyu Zhang 0-2, won silver
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More