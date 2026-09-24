Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Devaswoms and Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said that he would take an aggressive stand against the TDB in situations where devotees' interests are affected, citing the shortage of 'aravana' prasadam when the Sabarimala temple was open recently. If required will take aggressive stand against TDB: Keralam Devaswoms Minister

Muraleedharan, speaking to reporters, said that he has appointed a dedicated ADM for Sabarimala and he will be going there to collect all details regarding stock of raw materials, like jaggery and coconut oil, used in making prasadam.

He said that the step was being taken following claims of shortage in raw materials and said that based on the ADM's report, the government will take further steps.

The minister further said, "Where an aggressive stand is required to be taken, I will take it. I will not allow anyone to play around with devotees.

"If aravana and appam are not provided properly to devotees then an aggressive stand will have to be taken."

He also said that Chief Minister V D Satheesan has not told him not to take an aggressive stand.

Muraleedharan said that Satheesan would be visiting Sabarimala during the 'Thula maasam' which begins on October 18, 2026 and ends on November 16, 2026.

Regarding reports of a gold crown going missing from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, the minister said that Travancore Devaswom Board president, K Jayakumar, has claimed that it is present in the temple.

On the issue of medicines availability at government hospitals, Muraleedharan rejected allegations that sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine is not available.

He said that there is sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine and other essential medicines in government hospitals.

He also said that hospitals have been permitted to buy any medicine in short supply through ready stock purchase.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.