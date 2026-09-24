Tarot Horoscope Today for September 24, 2026: Your words may have more impact than you realize, have clear opinion today

Aries: The Chariot
Energy Today: Determined, focused, and ambitious.
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Energy Today: Determined, focused, and ambitious.
You may feel ready to take control of an important situation. Clear direction is essential, so choose your priority before putting your energy into action. Momentum builds when you commit rather than constantly changing course.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Ritual: Place two coins side by side to represent your priorities, then move one forward to symbolize choosing your direction.
Crystal: Hematite will help with grounding, focus, and disciplined action.
Energy Today: Mentally intense and reflective.
Worry may occupy more space than the actual problem deserves. Avoid replaying situations or imagining negative outcomes without evidence. Give yourself time to separate genuine concerns from temporary anxiety.
Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write nine worries on paper, fold it once, and place it away from your workspace as a symbolic release.
Crystal: Amethyst will help with calm reflection and easing mental overstimulation.
Energy Today: Reflective, detached, and ready for change.
Something may no longer feel emotionally worthwhile, even if you've invested considerable time in it. Today encourages you to recognize when moving on can be healthier than continuing out of habit.
Lucky Colour: Deep Teal
Lucky Ritual: Write one situation you are ready to leave behind and fold the paper away from you before placing it somewhere private.
Crystal: Aquamarine would be perfect for calm transitions and emotional clarity.
Energy Today: Strategic, cautious, and observant.
Think carefully before revealing your plans or trusting every piece of information you receive. Pay attention to actions and details, particularly around work or complicated relationships.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal
Lucky Ritual: Write one important intention on paper and fold it seven times before keeping it somewhere private.
Crystal: Black Tourmaline supports grounding, boundaries, and a sense of protection.
Energy Today: Fast moving, decisive, and mentally sharp.
A message, conversation, or sudden development may demand a quick response. Speak confidently, but give yourself enough time to think before reacting. Your words can have more impact than you realize today.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Write your most important message or task on paper before beginning your day, then keep it visible until completed.
Crystal: Sodalite will bring clear communication, logic, and thoughtful expression.
Energy Today: Energetic, adventurous, and ambitious.
You may feel a strong urge to pursue something exciting. Channel that enthusiasm into a project, opportunity, or personal goal, but avoid making promises simply because you're caught up in the moment.
Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange
Lucky Ritual: Light an orange or yellow candle and write one bold action you want to take before the day ends.
Crystal: Carnelian will be good for motivation, courage, and creative action.
Energy Today: Quiet, restorative, and reflective.
Your energy may benefit from slowing down. Taking a break from constant activity can help you regain perspective and make better decisions. Don't feel guilty about stepping away from unnecessary noise.
Lucky Colour: Soft Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Place four small stones around a candle and spend four quiet minutes away from your phone or other distractions.
Crystal: Howlite will be perfect for calmness, rest, and peaceful reflection.
Energy Today: Balanced, discerning, and accountable.
A decision, agreement, or responsibility may require your full attention. Look at the facts fairly and consider the consequences of your choices. Honesty with yourself will make the right direction easier to recognize.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Place a coin on a sheet of paper and write one decision you want to approach with greater fairness and clarity.
Crystal: Lapis Lazuli is great for with truth, wisdom, and clear communication.
Energy Today: Strategic, ambitious, and future-focused.
You may be considering two directions and wondering which one offers greater potential. Don't rush simply because you want movement. A little planning can make your eventual decision much stronger.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Place two coins on a map, planner, or notebook to represent two possible paths, then write one advantage of each.
Crystal: Labradorite will help you with vision, transition, and exploring new possibilities.
Energy Today: Resourceful, confident, and action oriented.
You have more tools at your disposal than you may realise. A professional, financial, or creative idea can move forward when you combine your skills instead of waiting for perfect circumstances.
Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Place a pen, coin, key, and piece of paper together on your desk to represent the resources you already possess.
Crystal: Citrine brings confidence, creativity, and purposeful action.
Energy Today: Confident, magnetic, and expressive.
You may naturally attract attention today. This is a strong time to lead, present your ideas, or take ownership of something important. Let your confidence be visible while still giving others room to contribute.
Lucky Colour: Golden Orange
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write one quality you want to embody today, such as courage, confidence, or creativity.
Crystal: Sunstone will help a lot with confidence, optimism, warmth, and personal expression.
Energy Today: Hopeful, peaceful, and inspired.
A sense of optimism may return after uncertainty or disappointment. You may reconnect with a dream or realize that something you once thought was out of reach still deserves your attention. Take one practical step toward it today.
Lucky Colour: Soft Aqua
Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of water beside a candle and write one hope you want to nurture over the coming weeks.
Crystal: Aquamarine will help with with serenity, hope, and emotional renewal.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More