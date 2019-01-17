Alia Bhatt supports mother Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir as CBFC delays certification

Actor Alia Bhatt has supported her mother Soni Razdan’s upcoming film No Fathers in Kashmir, which has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for six months now due to a clash over certification. The censor board had earlier handed an A certificate to the film, which was challenged by the makers. They had also voluntarily approached appellate body, FCAT, but fresh cuts were again demanded in the film. No Fathers in Kashmir is a love story of two teenagers with the unrest in Kashmir set in the backdrop.

Speaking up for the film, Alia tweeted, “Was soo looking forward to mom’s @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!”

A still from No Fathers in Kashmir.

Several other celebs including Swara Bhasker, Pritish Nandy and Shashi Tharoor have also come in support of the film. No Fathers in Kashmir has been directed by Ashvin Kumar, recipient of two National Awards and the youngest filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar.

He has been shuttling between FCAT and CBFC to obtain a ‘U’ certification for his film. According to the makers, the two bodies have been demanding new cuts every time they approach them for a solution. During the last screening for the CBFC, the producers were even declined legal representation and a new panel suggested new cuts which were in contrast to the body’s earlier decision.

