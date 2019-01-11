Alia Bhatt is a ‘gundi’, agrees father Mahesh Bhatt after watching Gully Boy trailer

The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is garnering great reviews. Just about anyone who has watched it, is raving about it. While a chunk of Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty praised the trailer, turns out papa Mahesh Bhatt has joined the bandwagon too.

Tweeting a picture of daughter Alia, mouthing her now-famous “dhoptungi” dialogue, he agrees with Ranveer’s character and called her “gundi”. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Alia is a GUNDI.”

Alia is a GUNDI 👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/kdfa496e4s — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 10, 2019

In the trailer, there is interaction between Alia and Ranveer when she is defending herself and says this line. We see her smashing a bottle on someone’s head. It is not clear if it is Kalki Koechlin (the other heroine in the film) or someone else.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, whose trailer was launched on January 9, tells the story of the impossible odds in the life of rapper Divine, who grew up in the slums of Mumbai but went on to become one of the leading rappers of the country.

For the film, Ranveer has rapped himself, a fact which is also being appreciated. Ranveer is, of course, on a high both in his career and life. His latest film, Simmba is going great guns at the box office while his personal life couldn’t have been better, post his marriage to Deepika Padukone last November.

Alia, meanwhile, remains busy as ever. She has two major projects in her kitty -- Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Singh and Takht, which boasts of an ensemble cast and will be directed by her mentor Karan Johar.

