How Ranbir Kapoor crashed Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy trailer launch: 7 things that happened

Cast members Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with director Zoya Akhtar and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for Gully Boy, the upcoming film about Mumbai street rappers. The team proceeded to answer questions at a press conference that was held following the trailer release, held at Mumbai’s Novotel.

Ranveer and Alia were asked a mix of questions related to the film, and about their personal lives - questions were particularly directed towards Alia’s relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, former boyfriend of Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone.

Zoya also spoke about being labelled an ‘elite director’ due to her films’ subjects normally being wealthy. Gully Boy is seen as a departure for her. Here are highlights from Gully Boy trailer launch.

1. Alia asked to choose between Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

Asked about who is more special to Alia -- Ranveer or Ranbir -- the Raazi actor said, “Both of them are really special to me and the only difference between them is that with one of them I am doing Gully Boy and with the other I am doing Brahmastra.”

Ranveer interjected by saying that one, however, is more special. “Ek thoda zaada special hai, ek thoda kamm (One is a little more special than the other),” he said.

2. I was born to act in Gully Boy, says Ranveer

Ranveer stressed that he was born to play the lead role in Gully Boy. “This is my film and I think only I could have done it. It is the coming together of so many things like rap, hip-hop music, which I have loved since I was a kid, Mumbai the city.”

3. Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy team

He also commented on the relationship he has with the core team. “Zoya Akhtar is my friend, confidante. Ritesh Sidhwani is like my father. I admire Farhan Akhtar and want him to direct me some day. We are lucky Alia Bhatt is part of our film,” he said.

4. Will Alia get violent if another girl hit on her boyfriend?

When Alia was asked if she has ever reacted violently when another girl hit on her boyfriend (as her Gully Boy character does), she said, “Abhi tak to nahi, par zindagi baki hai, par shayad kabhi nahi karungi kyunki I am non-violent (Not yet but there’s still time; I may never hit someone as I am non-violent, though).”

5. Zoya on being an ‘elite director’

Zoya disagreed with being called an ‘elite director’ and said, “I am always pleasantly surprised by the criticism because I learn from it and sometimes shocked by it. I don’t know what will come my way but I will continue to tell stories that excite me. I feel human beings are same everywhere, they work from a gamut of emotions the rest is just backdrop.”

6. What makes Ranveer Singh jealous

Ranveer said that he would have been jealous had Zoya cast someone else in the lead role. “When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy.”

7. Ranveer Singh on giving competition to the Khans

Ranveer is coming off the biggest solo hit of his career - Simmba - in a year that has not been kind to the three Khans of Bollywood. Salman’s Race 3, Shah Rukh’s Zero and Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan are all considered to be underperformers at the box office. When Ranveer was asked about this, he said, “Ab tum bol rahi ho toh maan leta hun (If you say so then I will believe you).”

Gully Boy will be released on February 14.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:15 IST