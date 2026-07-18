The land of Jharkhand that has inspired several award winning directors like Ritwik Ghatak and Satyajit Ray, besides providing themes for many Bollywood films, is all set to get its first film institute. J’khand to get its first film institute; SRFTI-JFDCL to sign MoU

The Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited (JFDCL), an undertaking under the Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD) of Jharkhand government, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute of India (SRFTI), a deemed university functioning under the Union information & broadcasting ministry, to establish and run the state’s first film institute, officials said on Saturday.

Funded by JFDCL, SRFTI would be responsible for designing courses, curriculum and providing faculty and technicians to the Jharkhand Film & Technical Institute (JFTI), officials said.

“The MoU would be signed on July 22 in presence of the chief minister between JFDCL and SRFTI. As per the agreement, SRFTI would be providing all academic activity which will be funded by JFDCL,” said Anand Kumar, joint director, IPRD.

Officials said the objective of the initiative was to develop the film and culture of the state, besides providing a platform to the state’s youth to get trained in filmmaking and allied subjects. Currently, JFDCL funds students who wish to pursue any course in the sector at any institute of repute across the country. Opening of the film institute would provide students and option back home.

Officials said they saw a lot of potential in filmmaking in Jharkhand that had inspired award making directors due to its rich cultural history, besides providing themes to several noted Bollywood films.

“Padma Shri Ritwik Ghatak shot his first documentary Adivasiyon Ka Jeewan Srot in Chaibasa. He shot Ajantrik and Subranrekha in Jharkhand. Satyajit Ray shot Aranyer Dinratri at Kechki and Betla in Palamau. Similarly, famous Bollywood films like Kala Pathar was shot in Dhanbad. Other films like Mrigya, Gangs.of Wasseypur and webseries Jamtara are based on stories from Jharkhand. Web series Khakinwas was shot completely in Lohardaga and Palamau. So the state has a lot of potential in the sector,” an official said.

Officials said as per the MoU, SRFTI will provide consulting services for the establishment of the institute, which is coming up at Suchna Bhawan in the state capital, and also provide the academic resources (faculty and technical staff) necessary for the courses to be conducted.

“SRFTI will develop course plans for the various courses based on course requirements and objectives, with an emphasis on fostering and developing a strong film culture that will serve as a foundation for future film directors, actors and film technicians from the state,” an official said.

The other major responsibilities for SRFTI included creating the lesson plans and class schedule, devising the assessment, evaluation and certification of the courses, besides providing assistance to JFTI throughout the period of the agreement. JFDCL would be responsible for all procurement, officials said.