Watch Ranveer Singh tease Alia Bhatt about boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at Gully Boy trailer launch

Actor Ranveer Singh was his chaotic, goofy self at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Gully Boy. So much, that he didn’t even spare his co-star from the film, Alia Bhatt. When a journalist asked Alia about working with Ranveer in Gully Boy and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, Ranveer found an opportunity to tease her about it.

Alia was asked about how similar her experiences were of working with Ranveer and Ranbir. She said, “There are a lot similarities. The only difference is that I am doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with another.” However, Ranveer added, “Ek thoda zaada special hai, ek thoda kamm (One is a little more special than the other).” Alia ended up blushing at his words and smacked him on his arm. Watch their video here:

Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar at the trailer launch of Gully Boy. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in May last year. She regularly shares pictures on Instagram clicked by him. They will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy will be in theatres on February 14. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is based on the underground rap music scenario in India. Ranveer says working with rappers has been an experience of a lifetime. “Those boys are such raw talent. When Asli Hip Hop came out with Spitfire, people were asking who is this kid? I am really happy and excited to present them to you. All of them have contributed to the film. Just interacting with them, was one of the fondest memories I will hold with myself for the rest of my life. The entire process and workshops with them, working on dialogues and collaborating on music with them, it’s an experience of a lifetime,” he said.

Ranveer also cleared the air about his character, which most people believe is based on popular rapper Naezy. He said, “The character is absolutely original.”

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 19:26 IST