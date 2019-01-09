Gully Boy trailer: Ranveer Singh fights an abusive father to realise an impossible dream. Watch here

The first trailer for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, is out. The actor shared the trailer on Wednesday on all his social media platforms.

The trailer begins with a group of young men in a rap battle. As they diss each other with verses, our protagonist also wants to join in. However, he is too nervous to enter the battle zone. We watch him at his house, practising his rhymes while keeping it all a secret from his abusive father, played by Vijay Raaz.

Ranveer finds a mentor in a more experienced rapper, hones his skills under his guidance and complains how the young rappers only ever sing about cars, girls and superficial things.

Vijay Raaz plays Ranveer’s abusive father in the movie.

He also has a fiery girlfriend by his side, played by Alia Bhatt, who has her own problems. We see her being considered for an arranged marriage and when the boy’s mother asks her if she can cook, Alia’s character has a witty reply at the ready. She has temper issues and is quick to smack people with glass bottles.

Ranveer struggles to break free of society’s pressures and expectations.

At every crucial moment in his life, Ranveer’s character is told again and again that his place in the larger scheme of things is already decided. A driver’s son will always be a driver and cannot change his destiny no matter how much he wants to. But, the Gully Boy knows, “Apna time aayega (Our time will come).”

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival’s Berlinale Special category, ahead of its release on February 14.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:16 IST