Ranveer Singh loves Deepika Padukone’s ‘gharelu’ avatar, calls himself the husband of the millennium

Ranveer Singh is in high spirits these days as his latest film Simmba draws closer to the Rs 200 crore mark. The actor looked super excited as he arrived like a king while waving to the crowd form the sunroof of his car at the success bash of the film. On the personal front too, Ranveer is in a happy state of mind and has been praising his wife Deepika Padukone in all his interviews. In a recent interview with Famously Filmfare, Ranveer can be seen calling her ‘gharelu’ and how he just loves this side of hers.

The actor who wears his heart on his sleeve says in the interview, “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it.” He can also be seen singing praise of himself by saying, “I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”

The small clip also shows him talking about flirting as he says, “Having a polite conversation with a person for a moment is not flirting.”

The actor is overwhelmed after working with Rohit Shetty in Simmba. The film got good response from the critics and continues to hold fort ever since it hit the theatres on December 28. Simmba is Ranveer’s highest opening film as well. Talking about the film, the actor says, “Everything I was born to do, I have done in Rohit Shetty’s film from running at high speed, dialogues, fights to larger-than-life projection from a low angle on a huge canvas.”

Ranveer has also made a few visits to the movie theatres to witness the reaction of the audience. He was recently spotted by the paparazzi with his face covered with a muffler at the Gaiety Galaxy movie theatre.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next flick Gully Boy. He plays a rapper in the film based on the life of rapper Divine. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:51 IST