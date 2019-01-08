Simmba box office: Here are 8 records Ranveer Singh’s film broke

Actor Ranveer Singh’s latest movie Simmba is just a few breathes away from entering the Rs 200 crore club of Bollywood. The film has made Rs 196 crore in just 11 days and has already broken several records.

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and tells the story of a corrupt cop who decides to follow the path of righteousness after a life-changing incident. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan as the film’s female lead.

Here are all the records the film has broken so far:

1. Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s second most successful film. 2018 also gave Ranveer his most successful movie ever, Padmaavat. It made Rs 525 crore worldwide. Simmba has also already crossed the lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani.

2. Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s third most successful film. The movie is preceded by Chennai Express and Golmaal Again. Dilwale also made Rs 400 crore but a majority of that collection was from overseas markets

3. Simmba is Rohit’s eighth movie to make Rs 100 crore. He is the only Bollywood director to deliver eight Rs 100 crore hits.

4. Simmba is Ranveer most successful solo movie. While Padmaavat was sold as Deepika Padukone’s film, Simmba was spearheaded by Ranveer.

5. Simmba is Sara’s most successful film. With two movies in her kitty so far, Sara Ali Khan managed to be a part of one of a Rs 100 crore movie.

6. Simmba is the 13th film of 2018 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. It is followed by Sanju, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Padmaavat, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Gold, Stree, Badhaai Ho, Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0.

7. Simmba will be the third film of 2018 to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The only other two films are Sanju and Padmaavat.

8. Simmba is the biggest opener of Ranveer’s career. The film opened with Rs 20.72 on Day 1 while Padmaavat opened with Rs 18 crore on Day 1.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 21:40 IST