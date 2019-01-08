Deepika Padukone channels husband Ranveer Singh’s quirky style in new outfit, calls herself the queen of his heart

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a bunch of new pictures on Instagram on Tuesday and her outfit made her fans wonder if it was picked by husband Ranveer Singh. In the pictures, Deepika is seen in an all-denim outfit with large appliques screaming the words ‘salty’ and ‘drama’.

“You can never own too much denim,” she captioned a picture. Her fans loved how gorgeous she looked in the photos but also pointed out the evident inspiration from Ranveer’s outfit choices. “Ranveer singh’s effects,” wrote a fan, “This denim shows a strong @ranveersingh influence,” wrote another. Ranveer is known for his very quirky outfits and fashion choices. He pairs the boldest patterns with weirdest silhouettes and gets his fans cracking up with laughter.

Deepika attended an event with Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday from where she shared a live video. She talked about her wedding, plans for the new year, upcoming projects and Ranveer during the chat session. Talking about last year she said in the time that she took a break from work, she was able to do a lot of things she had always wanted to do. She travelled and planned her wedding and called it a ‘magical and very very different’ experience.

Deepika Padukone during an Instagram live chat.

For 2019, she want everyone to ‘nurture themselves’ and spend time with people they love. She added that she has a lot to give back to her fans in the new year and with her new projects. She will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak, which tells the story of an acid attack survivor. She said she wanted to do a romantic love story or a light movie after doing Padmaavat but when Meghna recited the film’s story to her, she said yes in a heartbeat.

When asked if she would play a queen again, she said not anymore as she would love to give that role a break. She said she is only “Ranveer ke dil ki rani (queen of Ranveer’s heart).”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como in November. Ranveer is currently celebrating the success of his movie Simmba and awaiting the release of Gully Boy. He will also be seen in 1983 and Takht.

