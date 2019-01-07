Ranveer Singh goes incognito to watch Simmba in Mumbai, fans find out anyway. See pics

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is never short of energy, no matter the time or the place. The actor who returned home from his honeymoon in Sri Lanka with wife, actor Deepika Padukone, on Sunday was spotted at the city’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre as he came to watch the late night show. Simmba has emerged as his highest solo earner.

Soon after his arrival in Mumbai, the actor headed straight to the movie theatre to watch the film with his fans. He was spotted in all black while hiding his face with dark shades and a mask. However, he was seen outed by his fans and later photographed by paparazzi as he left the theatre.

The Rohit Shetty film hit the theatres ahead of the New Year on December 28. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected Rs 190 crore in 11 days and is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club later this week. However, the cop drama will face competition from Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister on January 11.

The year gone by has been huge for Ranveer on both personal and professional fronts. His two biggest earners -- Padmaavat and Simmba -- were released this year and the actor also went on to get married to Deepika.

Ranveer will now be seen as a rapper in the film Gully Boy, which will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film is based on the life of rapper Divine and stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:08 IST