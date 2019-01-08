Inside Simmba success bash: Deepika Padukone blesses husband Ranveer Singh as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar join in

It’s time to party for the Simmba team as the film is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. To celebrate the success, the makers hosted a success bash in Mumbai on Monday with director Rohit Shetty bringing together his ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn, his ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh and his ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar.

Sharing a photo where he can be seen with the three actors, Rohit wrote, “Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi...Coming...Should I tell you Something that you don’t know???.” Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone who was also seen at the Simmba success party, was quick to reply, “Tell me something which I don’t know!”

Deepika and Rohit have delivered one of the biggest blockbusters, Chennai Express, with Shah Rukh Khan. In a photo Deepika could be seen blessing the Simmba trio -- Rohit, Ranveer and producer Karan Johar. With Simmba, Rohit has become the first director to deliver eights Rs 100 crore hits.

Deepika Padukone blesses Simmba trio -- Karan Johar , Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Sara Ali Khan also celebrated the success of her first Rs 100 crore film and was in party mood in a glittery short dress with a matching hairband. Kajol too joined the party with husband Ajay Devgn and had a blast with the Simmba team. Ajay has a cameo in the film.

Sara Ali Khan shared many inside pictures from the Simmba party.

True to his style, Ranveer looked super excited as usual as he arrived like a king and waved to his fans from the sunroof of his car. The actor had visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatre a day before to feel the nerve of the audience. Simmba actor Sonu Sood also attended the success bash of the film with wife Sonali.

The action drama continues to hold fort and is sprinting its way to Rs 200 crore club. Ajay Devgn had played the title role in Singham which was followed by Singham Returns. Ajay also has a special appearance in Simmba and features in the song, Mera Wala Dance. Akshay will play the lead role in Sooryavanshi, yet another cop drama from Rohit Shetty’s stable.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 09:07 IST