Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spend quality time together in New York as they visit Rishi Kapoor. See pics

Alia Bhatt is almost family to Ranbir Kapoor and continues to support them in times of need and in moments of joy. She flew with Ranbir to New York to celebrate the New Year with the Kapoors. The Sanju actor’s sister Riddhima also flew with her husband and daughter Samara to the US. A new picture of the couple surfaced on the web and needs no description. The actors can be seen dressed for the cold in cosy winter wear as they pose with a fan for a picture on a busy New York street.

Neetu had earlier shared pictures of their New Year lunch with the entire Kapoor family in the frame. Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since September where he is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, with wife Neetu Kapoor with him. Ranbir had accompanied his parents to the US but had to return later for his professional commitments.

In her latest interview to HT, Alia has said, “There was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that. Such talks don’t bother me, but I don’t like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that’s what it all becomes about. It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm. You can say that it’s like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it’s not ready to come on social media the way Edward (her cat) has.”

Besides Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank. The film is a multi-starrer that boasts of a huge starcast including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. The posters of the film revealing their looks are already out and have caught the attention of their fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:38 IST