Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Rishi Kapoor and family in New York for New Year’s celebrations. See pics

It is the New Year and all of Bollywood is in the mood to celebrate. While some like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been in the party mode since Christmas, others too are catching up. The Kapoors — Ranbir Kapoor, father Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara—are in New York for the New Year. Giving them company is Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt.

The Kapoors rang in the New Year with a family dinner. Sharing a picture, Riddhima wrote: “La familia Happy New year from all of us to y’all #mydaddystrongestcoolest.” Seated around the table are all of them. Alia and Ranbir can be seen sitting next to each while on one side of Alia is little Samara. Rishi can be seen sitting at the head of the table. Rishi looks frail but happy.

Rishi and Neetu, as we know, have been stationed in New York since September this year as Rishi gets treated for an undisclosed ailment. Looks like in December, before Christmas, their daughter Riddhima, accompanied by her daughter, had joined her parents in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Ranbir — who has been missing from all the happening parties including two high profile wedding receptions of two of his co-stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka — made it a point to be present at the annual Christmas lunch at late Shashi Kapoor’s residence, thrown by Kunaal Kapoor. Alia, who reportedly shares a warm friendship with both Deepika and Priyanka, too was missing from the said wedding receptions.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir remain busy—Alia has three high profile projects in her kitty including multi-starrers, Kalank and Takht and Ayaan Mukherji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Ranbir, who has fewer projects as compared to his girlfriend Alia, too remains busy with Brahmastra and Yashraj Films’ Shamsheraa. See their pictures here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 10:14 IST