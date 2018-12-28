From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, check out all the stylish stars spotted at Mumbai airport

With the wedding fever finally receding, Bollywood is back to business with film screenings, movie promotions and other routine activities for our favourite stars. However, a host of them are also out of station for Christmas and the New Year with their families, including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Team Simmba has been busy with the promotions of their film. At the Yash Raj Studio, the screening of Simmba was held which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer’s family.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport while Yami Gautam was spotted at the salon. Sara Ali Khan too was spotted around town in a rather simple and casual avatar. Katrina is a in happy space; her latest film Zero may have failed but her performance has come in for praise. Alia Bhatt, of course, remains as busy as ever--she has Brahmastra, Takht and Kalank in the pipeline.

Tara Sutaria, who will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, was also spotted in Mumbai. Manish Malhotra held a house party which saw Kriti Sanon, Diane Penty, Nushrat Bharucha among others attend it.

Take a look at the pictures.

Sara Ali Khan in her most casual avatar.

Tara Sutaria will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

Yami Gautam at a salon in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at the airport.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Simmba screening.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 17:51 IST