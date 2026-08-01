LU convocation: Over 1.25L students get degrees, 111 of them bag 204 medals

Over 1.25 lakh students of the Lucknow University (LU) and affiliated colleges received their degrees while 111 students bagged 204 medals at the 69th convocation ceremony of the university held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre on Friday.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who presided over the ceremony, conferred the degrees and awarded medals. Prof Abhay Karandikar, member, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest of the event where minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari was also present.

A total of 1,25,285 students—57,166 men and 68,119 women—received degrees. Of the 111 medal winners, 81 were women and 30 men. In her address, the governor announced that all degrees and mark sheets have been uploaded to DigiLocker and directed the administration not to issue hard copies.

“Students should be able to download them whenever needed,” she said. Expressing concern over men consistently performing below women in university results for the past seven years, the governor directed the Lucknow University to look into the reasons for it. She also asked the university to maintain regular records of foreign students and their progress.

Sharing findings of an inspection by Jan Bhavan officials, the governor expressed displeasure over pending hostel allotments, closed messes, lack of washing machines and Wi-Fi in hostels, and poor library hours.

She directed that libraries remain open on Saturdays, scrap be auctioned, expired fire equipment be replaced and quality food and clean drinking water be ensured. Patel appreciated the launch of the e-office system, better sports performance and increased book publications by faculty.

Toppers share their struggles, aspirations

Farah Chand (MA Persian), who bagged nine medals, attributed discipline and consistent effort to her success. “I made notes and studied from various books while also attending regular classes,” she added. She said she also cleared the JRF exam. Farah said her father, who is a manager of a madrasa, is her inspiration. Her mother is a homemaker.

Kanchan Srivastava (LLB), who won the Chancellor’s Bronze Medal, said her father runs a printing shop. “I also work as a customer relationship executive to support my family in Basti. For the last one-and-a-half years, I’ve balanced my job and studies. I never thought of medals. My father felt proud. This recognition means a lot,” she added.

Riya Gupta, (BA), who also won the Chancellor’s Bronze Medal, said her father runs a shop and that she had to support her father. “I’m the first girl in my family to get educated. I study 5-6 hours daily and also prepare for government job exams. I never expected a medal. My parents never pressured me, only gave me opportunities. I want to become independent and support my father,” she added.

Anshita Verma (BFA textile designing), who too got the Chancellor’s Bronze Medal, is a daughter of a farmer. “My parents always support me. Living in a joint family and being good at studies, I was asked by my relatives to become a doctor or an engineer, but I wanted to follow my passion for design. I cleared NIFT and NID exams but the fees were too high, so I chose LU. I used to travel from Barabanki by bus everyday but my seniors and faculty inspired me,” she added.