Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima exchange a lot of love on Neetu Singh’s Instagram post

Veteran actor Neetu Singh has shared a special album on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring pictures of her granddaughter Samara, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. The pictures have been taken in New York, where Neetu’s husband and actor Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

“All the heartbeats in these,” Neetu captioned the picture that show her with Samara in a park, wearing thick coats and boots to brave the New York winter. A pic also shows the whole family celebrating New Year together with drinks and photo booth props.

Alia commented on the photo with heart emojis and Riddhima replied to her with a pink heart as well. Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan also commented on the photo. Check out their comments on the post:

Neetu had shared pictures from the New Year celebrations a week ago as well. “Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health,” she had captioned the post.

Her caption led to rumours that Rishi was battling cancer, which were later refuted by his brother and actor Randhir Kapoor. Riddhima also took to her Instagram account to share a series of videos and photos with her family. She posted a sweet snap which features her with her father. The two could be seen posing with a quirky New Year prop. Riddhima shared another fun picture posing quirkily for the camera with her husband Bharat, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia returned to India a couple of days ago. Alia regularly shares Instagram posts clicked by Ranbir. The duo has also been making public appearances together at various events.

On the work front, the two will share the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has three other films in her kitty including Gully Boy and multi-starrers Kalank and Takht. Ranbir, too, is busy with Yashraj Films’ Shamsheraa.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:55 IST