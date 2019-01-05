Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai, snapped at airport. See pics

Bollywood stars were going about their routines on Friday. It looks like the Soho House restaurant was a favourite destination for a host of Bollywood stars. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan, and Ishaan Khatter, among others were spotted there.

Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug, returned from their Thailand vacation, spread over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Devgn family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Friday night. What’s more, Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to India after spending time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York. The couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport together on Saturday. Also seen at the airport on Saturday were Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra and Taapsee Pannu.

Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani was seen at an interview and looked pretty in blue. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted driving his new car, a Land Rover. Seen seated next to him was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Baahubali actor Tamannaah were snapped around Mumbai. Aamir Khan was seen attending the website launch with Maharashtra minister Girish Dattatray Mahajan.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 17:22 IST