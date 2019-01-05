Alia Bhatt tackles New York chill in style, spreads happiness with Ranbir Kapoor and family

Alia Bhatt is currently in New York City with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, the Bollywood couple has been stationed in the US for a while now and celebrated New Year’s Eve in the company of Ranbir’s family, including dad Rishi, mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter, Samara.

It looks like the couple is enjoying their time in the Big Apple with fresh pictures appearing online. In a new photo shared by Alia on Instagram, we see her suitably dressed for the New York winter. Wearing a pair of thigh-high leather boots over a pair of blue jeans, a sweater, jacket and a black cap, Alia looks ready to take on the winter chill.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “Hello 2019”

In another picture, shared online by Riddhima, Alia can be seen posing with many members of the Kapoor family. These include Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu, Samara along with Ranbir’s paternal aunt Rima Jain and his cousin Natasha Nanda, daughter of his aunt, Ritu Kapoor Nanda. They’re all huddled together for a group picture.

Meanwhile, their New Year’s Eve was spent having a family dinner. Both Riddhima and Neetu shared pictures of the get together online. The caption to Neetu’s picture created bit of a flutter online, as many read her mention of the word “cancer” as a reference to Rishi’s hitherto unknown ailment, for which he is getting treated in the city.

When Hindustan Times got in touch with the veteran actor’s older brother Randhir in Mumbai, he neither confirmed nor denied anything about his brother’s condition. “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all,” he said.

On further prodding, he added, “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

