Randhir Kapoor says brother Rishi Kapoor doing well after Neetu Kapoor’s post mentions cancer

When Rishi Kapoor announced that he is taking a break from work and travelling to the US for “some medical treatment”, it left his fans and colleagues worried and speculating about the actor’s health. Rishi even missed mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s cremation in October. Soon, many reports started doings the rounds that he might be suffering from cancer, and has not been keeping well for long.

However, his family and close relatives have till now kept mum each time they were asked about his health. Even his brother, actor Randhir Kapoor squashed all the rumours and refused to comment on the same.

Recently, Kapoor’s wife, actor Neetu Kapoor posted a photo on Instagram, where the entire family — Rishi, Neetu along with their children Ranbir Kapoor accompanied by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni, were seen enjoying New Year’s celebrations. The happy photo was captioned, “Happy 2019. No resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health.” And that one sentence dropped a manor hint at Kapoor’s sickness and got everyone back home thinking if he was indeed undergoing treatment for cancer is.

We got in touch Randhir again and asked him about the said photo and how the caption is leading to speculations. And this time, he neither denied nor verified anything about his brother’s medical condition. “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all,” Randhir told us.

When prodded if Rishi was diagnosed with cancer, Randhir added, “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and have even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 11:52 IST