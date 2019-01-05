Farhan Akhtar and rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar look comfortable in each other’s company. See pics

It looks like the new hottest Bollywood couples are Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, given the frequency with which they spotted together of late. Farhan and Shibani were spotted at Juhu’s Soho restaurant on Friday on a quiet dinner date.

The speculation about their rumoured relationship picked up in September last year when Shibani posted an Instagram image of a man resembling Farhan, with his back to the camera. Farhan later confirmed it was him with his own version of the picture.

Since then, the duo have been posting pictures of them together and keeping the rumour mills busy. Recently, they arrived together at the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It is even being rumoured that they’ll tie the knot soon.

Farhan was previously married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and together they have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. The couple divorced in 2016 and issued a joint statement at the time of their separation. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from producing films under the banner Excel Entertainment, Farhan will be seen in Shonali Bose’s next film, The Sky Is Pink, in which he will co-star with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

