Farhan Akhtar cuddles with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in new pics

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared two new pictures with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The two seem to be enjoying their new relationship and are seen cuddling and smiling in the pictures.

“Now you see her. Now you don’t. @shibanidandekar Thank you @ginashetty1 & @tarunshetty1 for a lovely evening. #seasonspirit #funtimes #hangout #secretsanta,” he captioned the pictures. The couple spent a fun night with their friends.

Rumours around their relationship gained steam in September when she shared a picture that showed her holding hands with a man who looked a lot like Farhan. They started sharing more and more pictures with each other and also arrived together at actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Shibani spoke about her relationship. “I am not secretive, but I don’t feel the need to say things out loud.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. (IANS)

Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 16 years, divorced in 2016. In a joint statement, they had said that they were separating as they had grown apart over the last couple of years. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the statement read.

Farhan will soon be seen with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink. They have previously also worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:42 IST