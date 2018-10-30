Shibani Dandekar asked if she’s dating Farhan Akhtar, answers there’s no need to say things out loud

Shibani Dandekar, the rumoured girlfriend of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, has finally reacted to the stories doing the rounds about their alleged relationship. Speaking to Mid Day, the singer-host said that while she wasn’t secretive about her life, she didn’t feel the need to say things out loud. “I am not secretive, but I don’t feel the need to say things out loud.”

She went to add that she never felt the need to announce details about love life, who she is dating, etc. She said she would decide what details she wanted to share about her personal life. She was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of UnDiscover Australia.

It may be recalled that sometime in September, Shibani shared a picture of hers walking with a man (with his back to the camera). Almost immediately, netizens recognised him to be actor-director-singer Farhan. Speculations were rife that they were a couple. Couple of days later, Farhan shared the same picture, sending their fans into a frenzy.

In the recent controversy around Sajid Khan during the MeToo campaign, Farhan was accused on social media of being in the know of his cousin’s behaviour, after he tweeted about the reports. Among those who supported him was Shibani. Reacting to a tweet, where a person accused Sajid’s family of turning a blind eye, Shibani reacted, “turns a blind eye?? wow that’s hell of an accusation.. HE DIDNT KNOW plain and simple .. had no clue... the second he heard he spoke up.. that is his truth no matter how much we discuss it, it won’t change.”

Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 16 years, divorced in 2016. In a joint statement, they had said that they were separating as they had grown apart over the last couple of years. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the statement read.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:40 IST