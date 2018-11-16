HT Exclusive: Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar shoot near Jama Masjid

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are currently in Delhi, shooting for Shonali Bose’s upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. (The two had last been paired in Dil Dhadakne Do, 2015.)

We have got exclusive pictures of the duo shooting in a house near the city landmark — and popular tourist destination — of Jama Masjid. The two were shooting on the terrace of a house.

Amid high security, the actors seemed to be shooting for a song in the film. Apart from that, Farhan, Priyanka, and Shonali seemed to be having a lot of fun on the sets, enjoying the outdoor shoot in buzzing Old Delhi.

With this movie, Priyanka will return to Bollywood after the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal; Farhan will come back after the 2017 film Lucknow Central. According to reports, Priyanka is also set to marry American singer Nick Jonas in December — the venue, reportedly, is a palace hotel in Jodhpur.

Check out the photos of Priyanka and Farhan here:

Actor Priyanka Chopra gets ready for a scene of The Sky Is Pink, on the terrace of a house. (Shivam Saxena/ HT Photo)

Actor Farhan Akhtar is also part of the scene that’s about to be shot. (Sarang Gupta/ HT Photo)

Priyanka shares a light moment with filmmaker Shonali Bose. (Sarang Gupta/ HT Photo)

The actors will complete their Delhi schedule by the end of November. The film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, and overcame a reportedly predicted life expectancy of only one year. The film also stars actor Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:55 IST