Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s Thailand beach holiday with daughter Nysa and son Yug is too beautiful to miss. See pics

While many of our favourite Bollywood stars, including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty with their respective families, left for colder climes to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, the Devgns chose for a warm vacation.

Ajay Devgn, wife Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug are in Thailand’s Soneva Kiri, a luxury resort in Thailand’s Koh Kood island. The couple has been sharing pictures from their time and it definitely deserves a dekko.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol went to Thailand for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. (Instagram)

Kajol appears to be her sunniest best, sharing a chunk of pictures of herself, her children and occasionally her husband from the resort. Sharing one, she wrote: “Raise a toast to 2019..... slide to figure who photobombed me AGAIN !!!! #funmemories #alwaysremember #flyingstart.” No points for guessing who it could be. Her husband Ajay is the one who photo-bombed her picture as she raised a toast to a man dressed as joker at the resort.

When Ajay Devgn photobombed Kajol...

In other recent picture, she is seen posing with her son Yug in a tight wrap. Sharing it, she wrote: “Fun in the sun With my sun ..”

Yet another set of pictures, show the silhouette of her daughter in swim wear against a setting sun. Posting them, she captioned: “30.12.18....15....infinite love credits @daanishgandhi.”

Meanwhile, Ajay too has been active on Instagram, putting up pictures. His latest picture is with his daughter. Sharing it, he wrote: “The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I’m sure your daughters are all precious to you.”

In another picture of himself, we can see his son’s reflection on his fancy sun glasses.

In a third picture, shared some time ago, all four of them with their friends can be seen forming a circle, while floating in the water.

Also watch:

On their work front, Kajol had a release this year called Helicopter Eela, which tanked without a trace at the box office. Ajay’s Raid was a hit. Ajay, of course, has some interesting films lined up such as Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Turram Khan and Total Dhammal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 14:53 IST