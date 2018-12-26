Ajay Devgn shares poolside vacation pic with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa

It is officially the holiday season across the world. While most of Bollywood was busy celebrating Christmas, the Devgns flew out of town to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year. While it is not clear where have they gone, it is clear that it is beach destination.

Sharing a poolside photo of his family, Ajay Devgn wrote: “Somewhere in between Christmas & New Year.” In the photo, Ajay, wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug are in a pool, with other unidentified family or friends. Tall coconut trees and wild growth rings the pool with the open sea beyond.

Nysa looks every bit a young teenager. She is in a black swim suit and a top knot. Kajol, on the right hand side, is almost hidden behind her son Yug.

Meanwhile, Kajol too has ben sharing pictures on her Instagram account. Sharing one picture of hers, while wishing all for Christmas, she wrote: “A very merry Christmas to allllll #christmas #christmasday #beachychristmas #waves #funinthesand #bestxmasever.”

In the picture, she is wearing a rein deer hair band in red, brown and white and a black and grey check shirt. The only other bit of colour in the frame is the bright red lipstick Kajol wears.

In yet another picture, she has put up, Kajol reminds us of one of her hey days.

Ajay’s last film Raid was a hit but Kajol’s solo release Helicopter Eela flopped. Ajay’s upcoming films include Turram Khan and Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.

