Kajol shares latest pic with Rekha from Priyanka Chopra’s reception, jokes about hilarious throwback

Kajol was one of the top-billed actors in the 1990s till she quit all, got married and plunged into married life. She did make a few films in between, but for most parts, stayed away from limelight. However, in the past couple of years, she is slowly but surely making her way back to arc lights. From starring in her home production Helicopter Eela, going South and working in Dhanush’s VIP 2, appearing in Koffee With Karan to making star appearances and finally attending star weddings, Kajol is everywhere.

Attending Priyanka Chopra’s star-studded wedding reception on Thursday, Kajol was seen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She shared few pictures on her social media and in one of her Instagram stories, she shared a picture with veteran Rekha. However, it was her caption that caught the attention.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Last time we clicked a picture together was in a sweater.” She is referring to a Cine Blitz cover from almost 20 years back, in which Rekha and Kajol are in a single (oversized) sweater.

The picture on the left is the one that Kajol shared while the one on the right, is the picture she is referring to in her caption. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn appeared on Koffee With Karan recently. While Kajol has appeared in the popular chat show before, it was a first for Ajay. His appearance was significant given that Karan and he have had bit of a history. While they were never friends, around the release of their respective films, Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay’s Shivaay, they were involved in an ugly spat over release, with Ajay accusing Karan Johar of trying to sabotage the release of his film. The relationship between Kajol and Karan, who have been childhood friends, soured badly after Kajol took the side of her husband.

However, by early 2018, matters had thawed and there were reports that the two had patched up. Things became evident when Kajol liked a post of Karan on his twins. Since then, Kajol and Karan have been snapped together, the most recalled one being when Karan graced the trailer launch of her film Helicopter Eela and she being part of the celebration to mark the completion of 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:21 IST