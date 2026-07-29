Sensational Gulveer Singh wins historic 10,000m silver

New Delhi: Gulveer Singh’s years in the Army have forged his toughness. The freezing terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and the scorching desert heat of Rajasthan, where he served in the line of duty as a Naib Subedar, strengthened his mental resilience. Gulveer Singh of India (blue) competes in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

That grit, and tactics polished in training in the USA, was on fine display as he braved relentless rain and blustery conditions to produce one of India’s finest performances in athletics, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in men’s 10,000m in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow late on Tuesday. The silver glittered in bleak conditions in the Scottish city.

As rain pelted on the track at Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer was tucked in the leading pack that included runners from Kenya, Uganda and Australia before producing a sensational finishing sprint in the last lap to come second, clocking 27:49.78. It was some sight to see an Indian push the Kenyans out of medals. The 28-year-old finished behind Ky Robinson, the front-running winner who became the first Australian man to claim gold in the event since 1958, with a timing of 27:48.93. The bronze went to David Mullarkey of Isle of Men (27:50.28)

For much of the 25-lap race, the leading pack remained tightly bunched. Starting slowly before settling into a steady pace, they jockeyed for positions but none made any decisive move mid-race.

Gulveer, India’s national record holder, stayed calm and composed amid the jostling, which saw a runner lose his shoe. He dropped to ninth around the halfway mark but stayed close enough to the leaders to catch up.

Every time he fell slightly back, Gulveer would move outside and push ahead to position himself for the final surge. Nobody made a move, and neither did Gulveer. But he had plenty in reserve when the surge eventually came in the final 800m.

Robinson had moved into the lead at the 7.2km mark and held firm. With 1,000m to go, Gulveer was placed fourth before moving to third and then with a kick entering the back straight got to the second spot, moving ahead of Kenyan’s 2023 world championships medallist Daniel Ebenyo, Edwin Kurgat, England’s Scott Beattie and Uganda’s Samuel Simba Cherop – all of whom were braced for the final burst.

Gulveer’s stupendous run reminded one of Avinash Sable’s remarkable effort in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he claimed a historic silver medal in 3000m steeplechase, ending Kenya’s medal sweep in earlier editions.

Days before the Glasgow Games, Gulveer had told HT that his strategy would be to stay with the leading pack and then go all out at the home stretch. To execute it in the race is easier said than done, especially in the conditions on Tuesday night.

It requires power in the legs and the mental strength to push the body, besides getting the tactics right. Long distance races can be excruciating. Gulveer trusted his final kick and timed it well. To build on his fast finishing, he had even run the 1,500m, and Gulveer had also spoken about building his confidence during his training stint at altitude in Colarado Springs, rubbing shoulders with strong fellow trainees.

He found an extra gear when it mattered, increasing his pace on the home stretch. His final 400 metres were covered in 56.5secs, his fastest lap of his race. His final 100 metres was run in 13.9 seconds, his quickest 100m split of the race.

Compare it to the slow opening lap of 73.5 seconds set by the field. Gulveer clocked lap after lap in almost identical times, hovering around the 67-68 second mark, showing remarkable control in those cold conditions. With the field running shoulder to shoulder, only a few metres separated the frontrunners and Gulveer was aware where he ran. In the end, Gulveer’s sprinting prowess was such that it briefly raised hopes that would even catch Robinson.

Robinson covered the last lap in 56.7 seconds, responding with an even faster 13.6secs final 100m, keeping the Indian at bay.

“I was focused on giving my best. It was raining but compared to hot conditions it is much better. It was a dream fulfilled for me,” said Gulveer, who trains under Scott Simmons. “The training that I have been doing in the US has been a big help because it has given me confidence,” said the athlete who hails from Atrauli near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am so happy to win this silver medal. My family must be sleeping. I will tell them tomorrow. I don’t disturb them, they can watch later. Right now the focus is on 5,000m,” said Gulveer. The 5,000m final is on Saturday.

Gulveer, who took up running seriously only after joining the Army, has been setting national records in last couple of years, breaking the 10,000m mark thrice.

“Indian Army has given me so much. It has prepared me for every tough outing,” he said. Like the race meant for the really tough, as it turned out.