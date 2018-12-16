Kajol attends family wedding with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. See pics

On a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, actor Kajol confessed her love for dressing up and attending events even as her actor husband Ajay Devgn prefers to stay at home. Kajol found another reason to get decked up for a relative’s wedding in Mumbai, which she attended with her sister Tanishaa and mother Tanuja.

Kajol looked lovely in a red saree while her sister wore a golden outfit. Their mother Tanuja was seen in a pristine white saree. “All dressed up and TOGETHER for a change,” Kajol captioned a photo that showed her with the two. Tanisha also shared the same picture and captioned it, “Me and mine.”

Tanishaa shared a few more pictures with her mother and details from her own look for the function. “I’m my mommy’s date today!,” she captioned the picture.

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela with Riddhi Sen. She played an obsessive mother in the movie. Asked whether she is equally protective about her children like the protagonist in the film, she said, “I like to believe a little bit of both - protective and cool... I think the world has changed and you can’t help but be protective,” she told PTI in an interview. Kajol and Ajay have a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 13:30 IST