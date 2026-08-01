MADC begins next phase of India’s first offshore airport

During a review of infrastructure projects along the western corridor on June 28, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the proposed airport would be directly linked to Mumbai through a 4.75-km extension of the Uttan-Virar Sea Link. The airport will also have a connector from Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway (NH 48). It will also have direct connectivity with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

The move follows a preliminary feasibility study that identified the site near Vadhavan as the most suitable location for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s third airport.

The bids will be opened on September 3.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has invited bids to appoint a consultant for preparing a detailed techno-economic feasibility study and managing the bid process for the proposed greenfield offshore international airport at Kore in Palghar district.

The six-lane Uttan-Virar Sea Link, estimated to cost ₹59 crore, will include four-lane connecting roads and emergency lanes on both sides.

Fadnavis said the proposed airport would be India’s first offshore airport and would help meet the Mumbai region’s aviation needs after the existing airports reach capacity by 2050.

“Study shows that the airport is feasible. I have asked MADC to prepare the detailed project report. The Uttan-Virar Sea Link will be extended to provide direct connectivity from Mumbai, and the bullet train station will be located near the airport,” he said.

He added that the state would seek speedy clearances for the project and that land acquisition would be carried out only after taking affected residents into confidence.

During the visit, Fadnavis also reviewed the Virar-Alibag corridor, NH-48, the Boisar station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project and the proposed Vadhavan Port.