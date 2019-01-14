Amitabh Bachchan discusses content and cinema with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to update fans that he had a discussion on cinema and content with his director and his co-star from Brahmastra. The megastar spoke with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji on Sunday at his Mumbai home.

Big B shared the details from their meeting on his official blog and wrote, “Time spent with Ayan and Ranbir to talk about Brahmastra and to discuss film, content and cinema. The young have some very special gifts and thoughts.”

He further added, “..it is always a delight to be in their company .. to listen to drift in their modern outlooks and to be able to put across the point of 50 years in the Industry, its time changes and its development into the most powerful tools of influence...”

Brahmastra, a three-part fantasy series, will see Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Big B also said, “so much to learn so much to accomplish so much to observe so much to self educate .. and the paucity of that ever timeless time machine.”

This will be the first time Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. The film is a fantasy-fiction produced by Karan Johar and parts of the film were shot in Bulgaria. The film is slated to release on December 20.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 19:58 IST