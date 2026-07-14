Lindsey Graham death: ‘Nearly 20’ agents from FBI, other agencies enter senator's D.C. home | Video

A video doing the rounds on social media shows “nearly 20 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies” entering Lindsey Graham’s D.C. residence two days after his death. This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is “assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.” Lindsey Graham death: ‘Nearly 20’ agents from FBI, other agencies enter senator's D.C. home (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AZ Inter shared the video on X, crediting NBC, with the caption reading, “Nearly 20 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies were with U.S. Capitol Police officers entering Graham's D.C. residence today, two days after his death. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the scene at Graham’s house say federal agents continue to investigate his death out of an abundance of caution. There is no new evidence that has arisen since his death on Saturday night to indicate foul play."

Watch the video here: https://x.com/AZ_Intel_/status/2076753122236444816?s=20

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Footage shot by Nexstar’s Vinay Simlot showed at least six men and two women in FBI gear at Graham’s row house in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of D.C., The Hill reported. An FBI agent entered the home after a man wearing a U.S. Marshals Service jacket exited it at one point.

Two agents wearing blue and yellow FBI windbreakers were later seen entering the house. Agents went into and out of the home, and a man wearing an FBI jacket stood watch outside near a large black container. At one point, a man wearing bureau gear retrieved a manila folder from the container.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Jeffery Carroll said on Sunday that his unit is leading the investigation into Graham’s death. Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told NewsNation’s Jackie Koppell that while the MPD remains on the lead, the FBI is providing resources.

Meanwhile, Patel wrote on X after Graham’s death, “Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time. The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

Lindsey Graham’s death Graham’s office announced his death in an X post.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement on X. "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

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Graham’s office later said that preliminary findings from the D.C. medical examiner’s office found that he suffered from an aortic dissection, in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the main artery. This was reportedly caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per the statement. The tears generally occur when there is high blood pressure.