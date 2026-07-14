7 Indian vessels with 148 Indian seafarers remain in Persian Gulf: A Strait of Hormuz status check

An Indian seafarer was killed and six others were injured on Tuesday when missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz – in what was among the deadliest attacks since Iran and the US resumed open hostilities over the weekend. This screengrab from a video shows a cargo ship anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the UAE. Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12, in retaliation for new US strikes. (AFP)

The tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were hit while transiting the strait’s southern shipping lane within Omani territorial waters, the UAE said in a statement. The attack came two days after Iran struck the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy, leaving one Indian seafarer missing. Ten others aboard were rescued.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the tankers had “ignored repeated warnings" before being "targeted and disabled", and accused Washington of "inciting vessels to use an illegal route".

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India’s ships and seafarers The human toll among Indians in West Asia has been climbing since the war began on February 28, when Israel and the US struck Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate and plunge the Gulf region into conflict.

The death toll among Indians in the conflict was 14 till Tuesday.

An official status report — tracking incidents specifically involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign-flagged ships with Indian crew — had recorded seven confirmed fatalities and one presumed dead as of Monday evening. Tuesday’s death aboard the Mombasa was added to the count.

Separately, three Indian sailors were killed last month when the US struck the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello.

Monday’s status report said seven Indian vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the strait, carrying 148 Indian seafarers.

A wider set of 11 vessels “of Indian interest” — a mix of India-flagged ships and foreign-flagged vessels carrying India-bound cargo — have been earmarked for evacuation. Four of them are hauling fertilisers.

Since March 1, the day after the conflict erupted, 57 vessels carrying India-bound cargo have transited the strait. About 21 of these were India-flagged and 36 foreign-flagged, the report said.

The foreign-flagged ships were registered in the Marshall Islands (nine), Liberia (eight), Panama (five), and two each in Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Malta and Singapore, and one each in the Cayman Islands, Greece, Gibraltar, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong.

By type, they comprised 25 bulk carriers, 14 LPG carriers, 13 crude oil tankers, two LNG carriers, a container vessel, an oil/chemical tanker and a diving support vessel.

The report said just 19 ships made the crossing in the roughly three-and-a-half months between March 1 and June 17, when Iran and the US signed their interim peace deal. In the 26 days since, 38 more had crossed.

Among the more recent transits was the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Minoan Courage, laden with 47,250 tonnes of urea, bound for India.

In all, 3,918 seafarers had been evacuated by shipping companies as of Monday. The government said it is coordinating with the Indian Navy and maintaining “continuous engagement” with seafarers’ families.

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