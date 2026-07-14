Confused between Intel and AMD? This laptop processor comparison can help you decide
Intel laptops vs AMD laptops can suit different buyers, from work focused users to gamers. Here is how to choose the right one for your needs.
Our Picks
Best overall
Long battery life
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallHP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered LaptopView Details
₹83,990
Long battery lifeDell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24View Details
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₹13,999x 6 months₹83,990
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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details
Acer Aspire 5, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.2 kg, A514-54H, Backlit KB, Premium LaptopView Details
₹79,999
ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,16",60Hz,Backlit Keyboard,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Y), Office Home 2024,Blue,1.88 kg X1607CA-MB139WS, AI LaptopView Details
₹73,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
One of the biggest mistakes people make while buying a laptop is choosing the processor before deciding what they actually need the laptop for. It is easy to assume that Intel is always better or AMD offers better value, but after testing laptops across different price segments, I have found that the answer is rarely that straightforward. The processor is only one part of the overall experience, and its strengths depend entirely on how you plan to use the machine.
That is exactly why comparing Intel laptops vs AMD laptops needs a practical approach rather than looking at benchmark numbers alone. Whether your priority is battery life, multitasking, gaming or content creation, understanding where each platform performs best can help you spend your money more wisely. In this comparison, we break down the differences that actually matter in day to day use.
Intel laptops vs AMD laptops: quick comparison
|Use case
|Intel laptops
|AMD laptops
|Office work and study
|Strong and reliable for everyday tasks
|Also very good for everyday tasks
|Battery focused use
|Often strong in thin and light laptops
|Often excellent in many efficient models
|Gaming
|Good, especially with a dedicated GPU
|Strong value, especially with integrated graphics
|Creative work
|Solid for editing and productivity
|Strong multitasking and graphics value
|Budget buying
|Wide range across price points
|Often very competitive for the price
|Best fit
|Users who want broad laptop options
|Users who want value and efficiency
BEST OVERALL
1. HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop
HP 15 fd1354TU is a mainstream 15.6-inch laptop built around Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It uses an FHD IPS anti-glare panel and Intel Arc graphics, so it is aimed at everyday productivity, office work, and light creative tasks. HP positions it as an AI powered model, and the FHD camera with shutter is a useful privacy touch. Amazon buyers praise the display and speed, but battery life and thermals get mixed feedback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast for office work and multitasking
Good display and large 1TB storage
Reason to avoid
Battery life complaints are common in reviews
Thermal feedback is mixed on Amazon
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the display, speed, and value, but many mention limited battery life and some concerns about overheating and real world performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it pairs a modern Core Ultra chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD with a privacy shutter and useful all round productivity features.
LONG BATTERY LIFE
2. Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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Dell 15 D15260 is a 15.6-inch AI powered laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Dell lists it with an FHD display and built in NPU support, while the retail listing adds Intel Arc graphics, a dedicated Copilot key, and backlit keyboard. It is designed for productivity users who want a modern Windows laptop with AI features. Early Amazon feedback is positive, but review volume is still very limited, so the verdict is still tentative.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Modern AI ready Core Ultra platform
Copilot key and backlit keyboard improve usability
Reason to avoid
Storage is only 512GB, which may feel tight
Customer review base is still too small for a firm verdict
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Early Amazon buyers rate it highly and like the fresh AI focused hardware, but there are too few reviews for a broad consensus.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it brings Core Ultra 5 225H performance, 16GB RAM, and a Copilot key into a practical 15.6-inch work laptop.
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83UR009QIN is a Copilot+ PC built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It uses a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS panel, which gives it a little more vertical room than standard Full HD laptops. Lenovo describes it as a slim and durable everyday machine, while Amazon reviews highlight its bright screen, fast feel, and long battery life. It looks best suited to students, office work, and general multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, roomy WUXGA display
Good battery life and responsive everyday performance
Reason to avoid
Only 512GB storage in the listed model
Not a high end choice for heavy graphics work
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the bright screen, fast everyday performance, and battery life, while sound quality is the main area that gets mixed reactions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is a slim Copilot+ PC with a sharper 15.3-inch panel, decent memory, and strong all day usability.
4. Acer Aspire 5, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.2 kg, A514-54H, Backlit KB, Premium Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 A514-54H is a portable 14-inch laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The machine uses a WUXGA IPS display and weighs about 1.2kg, making it one of the lightest in this group. Acer and retail listings position it as a premium productivity laptop with a backlit keyboard and Office bundles. Review coverage describes it as an interesting budget friendly option, while Amazon buyers like its power backup and value, though fan noise and the lack of a LAN port are noted.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very light and easy to carry
Good battery backup and strong value perception
Reason to avoid
Fan noise and missing LAN port are reported by buyers
Not built for heavy gaming or demanding creative loads
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it offers strong value, good battery backup, and a light build, but some mention fan noise and the lack of a LAN port.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers Core Ultra performance in a very light 14-inch chassis with a sharp IPS screen and practical office friendly features.
5. ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,16",60Hz,Backlit Keyboard,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Y), Office Home 2024,Blue,1.88 kg X1607CA-MB139WS, AI Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607CA MB139WS is a 16-inch AI laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It uses a 16:10 WUXGA IPS display, which gives it more workspace for documents and browsing. ASUS pitches it as a smart productivity laptop, and Amazon buyers say it feels premium, handles light use well, and offers around five to six hours of battery life. The speakers are the most common weak spot.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 16-inch display suits multitasking
Premium feel with decent battery life for light use
Reason to avoid
Speakers could be louder
Not ideal for heavy graphics work
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the premium feel, decent battery life, and smooth daily performance, but they would prefer louder speakers.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines a larger 16-inch screen, current Intel AI hardware, and a polished design for everyday productivity.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
6. ASUS Vivobook S14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,OLED,14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Yr),Matte Gray,1.4Kg,M3407KA-SF044WS,50 Tops,Metallic Design Laptop,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+
ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA SF044WS is a slim OLED laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. ASUS highlights its 50 TOPS NPU, metal design, and long battery life, positioning it as a Copilot+ class machine. Independent review notes say the S14 performs very well in its category and feels especially strong for an ultraportable. Amazon buyers repeatedly mention solid build quality, excellent colour, and seven to ten hours of battery life in light work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent OLED display and colour reproduction
Strong battery life and solid build quality
Reason to avoid
512GB storage may feel limiting for some users
Not designed as a heavy workstation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the display, build quality, cooling, and long battery life, saying it feels like a future proof everyday machine.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a vivid OLED panel, modern AI acceleration, and a thin premium chassis with good battery life.
7. HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AU
HP OmniBook 3 fn0007AU is a 15.6-inch Next Gen AI laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. HP’s family page emphasises Copilot+ style AI hardware, while the retail listing confirms the 15.6-inch anti-glare display and 1.7kg weight. Reviews of the OmniBook 3 line say it is strong on battery life and multi core performance, but the design is plain and graphics performance is not a highlight. That makes it a sensible productivity machine rather than a gaming option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good battery life and strong productivity performance
Practical AI ready hardware with privacy shutter
Reason to avoid
Graphics performance is not a strength
Design is quite basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally highlight the useful AI hardware and everyday speed, while the broader review picture says battery life matters more than design here.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it focuses on practical productivity, long battery life, and AI features in a lightweight 15.6-inch format.
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA IPS, AI PC, 15.3"/38.8cm, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.6Kg, 1Yr ADP Free, 83KA004TIN, AI Powered Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83KA004TIN is a strong value laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, 24GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It uses a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display and a 1.6kg chassis, so it is built for users who want power without a bulky body. Amazon feedback points to good display quality, strong processor performance, and impressive battery life. That makes it a much more capable choice than the Intel Ultra 5 model if heavier multitasking or more storage is the priority.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Best spec sheet in this list for multitasking
Large SSD and strong battery feedback
Reason to avoid
Sound quality is mixed in reviews
Not as portable as 14-inch rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the display, processor, battery life, and overall value, though sound quality is the one area that gets inconsistent feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it gives you a powerful Ryzen 7 chip, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage for demanding everyday work.
9. Lenovo ThinkBook 16, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16", Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, 1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, Aluminium Top Laptop
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0BSIN is a 16-inch business style laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. HT Tech lists a WUXGA IPS display, while the Amazon listing shows the aluminium top, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and 1.7kg weight. Amazon customer feedback is positive about value, build quality, speed, and materials, with no major thermal complaints in the visible review summary. It is best suited to office work, content consumption, and moderate multitasking rather than gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality with aluminium top
Strong value for money in the business laptop segment
Reason to avoid
512GB storage may feel modest for long term use
Not meant for heavy graphics workloads
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers call it good value, fast, and well built, with positive feedback on materials and everyday performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a sturdy 16-inch business focused design with solid Ryzen 5 performance and practical features.
10. Dell 14 Smart Choice, AMD Ryzen5 AI 340 Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 14"/35.56cm, Win 11, MSO'24, Ice Blue, 1.52 Kg, [Dell 14], 300 Nits IPS, Backlit + FPS Keyboard, AI Powered Laptop
Dell 14 Smart Choice with AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 is a compact 14-inch AI laptop with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 300-nit FHD+ IPS display. Dell’s own 14-inch Ryzen page confirms the slim portable focus, while the Amazon listing adds a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. Buyer feedback highlights the light weight and useful spec sheet, but also flags soldered RAM, no dedicated charging port, and limited upgradeability. That makes it a strong travel laptop, not a tinker friendly one.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Light and travel friendly at 1.52kg
Good AI ready hardware for daily productivity
Reason to avoid
RAM is soldered and not upgrade friendly
No dedicated charging port, with limited thermals in long loads
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the compact 14-inch format and useful AI hardware, but many point out upgrade limits and modest cooling headroom.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it gives you a light, modern AI laptop with 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a bright 300-nit display, and strong portability.
Factors to consider when buying
- Battery life: If you travel often or work away from a charger, look at real world battery backup first, not just processor names.
- Performance needs: Choose based on your use case. Office tasks need less power than video editing, coding or gaming.
- Graphics requirement: If you play games or work with visuals, check whether the laptop uses integrated graphics or a dedicated GPU.
- Cooling and design: A processor can only perform well if the laptop has good cooling, so the chassis matters as much as the chip.
- Price and value: The best pick is often the laptop that gives you the right mix of performance, battery and features at your budget.
Top 3 features of best laptops
|Laptops
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|HP 15 fd1354TU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|16GB DDR5
|1TB SSD
|Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83UR009QIN)
|Intel Core Ultra 5 322
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire 5 A514-54H
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607CA
|Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2)
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|HP OmniBook 3 fn0007AU
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83KA004TIN)
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
|24GB DDR5
|1TB SSD
|Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (21MWA0BSIN)
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Dell 14 Smart Choice
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
|16GB LPDDR5X
|512GB SSD
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More