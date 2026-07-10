Do not settle for just any HP laptop. Find the one that matches your routine, your goals, and your budget.

Starting around ₹40,000, HP laptops cater to work, study, creativity, and gaming alike Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → A good laptop should feel like a long-term investment rather than just another purchase. Whether you are studying, working from home, or editing documents, the right laptop makes everyday computing easier. It is equally useful for streaming your favourite shows or playing games after work.

HP's portfolio reflects those varied needs, with options ranging from budget-friendly everyday notebooks to AI-powered productivity laptops and dedicated gaming machines. Many models start at around ₹40,000 and come with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office pre-installed, so they are ready to use from day one.

To make your decision easier, we have shortlisted the best HP laptops currently available on Flipkart, highlighting the users each model suits best and the features that make them worth considering: