Laptop prices are rising, so I found the best student laptops under ₹45,000 before they cost more

Prioritise RAM, SSD storage, and processor performance before spending extra on a higher-resolution display. (Unsplash) Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Buying a laptop for school or college has become more challenging than it was just a few months ago. With component costs rising and manufacturers gradually increasing prices across several product categories, budget-friendly student laptops may not remain this affordable for much longer. If you have been planning to buy your first laptop for the new academic session, replace an ageing machine, or prepare for college before classes begin, waiting too long could mean paying more for similar hardware.

Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live, offering one of the best opportunities for students and parents to shop before another potential round of price increases.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on non-gaming laptops. Moreover, eligible credit card EMI transactions can unlock instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 or 7.5% off, depending on the applicable offer for the product. Some laptop listings also include additional instant discounts of up to ₹12,000.

Combined with limited-time sale prices, these offers could help you stretch your budget and bring home a better-equipped laptop without spending significantly more.

Looking beyond the price tag can help you make a smarter purchase. Instead of focusing on specifications you may never use, prioritise the features that improve everyday studying, multitasking, and portability. Here is a quick guide to what you should look for in a student laptop: