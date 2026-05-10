Too many Chrome tabs slowing down your laptop? These business laptops with 16GB RAM start at ₹28,599
Amazon Sale 2026 brings deals on Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS and Acer business laptops with 16GB RAM, fast performance and productivity-focused features.
Our Picks
Top deal
Thin and light
Value for money
OLED display
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Top dealModel T490S Business Laptop | Core i7-8665U Processor (16GB DDR4 RAM- 256GB PCIe SSD -Win 10, 14.0" FHD IPS Touch) (Tested & Pre Owned)View Details
₹28,599
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 14" FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PCINView Details
₹49,990
Thin and lightDell 15 Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512 SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 15.6" NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, Thin & Light- 1.63KgView Details
₹58,990
Value for moneyMSI Commercial 14 H, Intel 13th Gen i5-13420H, 36CM Business Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/Intel Xe Graphics/Solid Grey/1.6Kg), A13MG-064INView Details
₹59,990
HP Professional 14 (2026), Intel (i5 14th Gen) Core 5 120U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Business Laptop/14.0" FHD/Backlit + FingerPrint/Silver/Copilot Key/1.4kg/MS OfficeView Details
₹62,310
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A reliable business laptop can make a noticeable difference in everyday productivity, especially for professionals constantly handling meetings, multitasking and travel. The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings attractive deals across premium business laptops with 16GB RAM to handle all your Chrome tabs. They are lightweight work machines with high-performance processors suited for office and hybrid work. From long battery life to strong performance and portable designs, this sale includes multiple options for buyers planning to upgrade their professional setup without overspending.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
If you want a lightweight business laptop with premium build quality and dependable office performance, the HP EliteBook 840 G6 is a strong option. Its biggest USP is the compact aluminium design that makes it easy to carry during travel and meetings. The Intel Core i7 processor handles multitasking smoothly, while the anti-glare display is comfortable for long work sessions. I would recommend this laptop to professionals who need reliable daily productivity, video calling support, and solid business-focused security features in a portable package.
Specifications
2. Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 14" FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PCIN
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This Lenovo laptop is a practical choice for office users and students who want balanced everyday performance without overspending. The biggest USP here is the anti-glare Full HD display that feels comfortable during extended work hours. The laptop delivers smooth multitasking for presentations, browsing, spreadsheets, and meetings. I would suggest this model to buyers looking for a dependable business laptop with clean design, portable form factor, and enough power for regular productivity work without unnecessary complexity.
Specifications
The biggest USP of this Dell laptop is its reliable office-focused performance combined with fast SSD responsiveness. It is well suited for professionals handling spreadsheets, presentations, emails, and multitasking throughout the day. The Full HD display offers clear visuals, while Dell’s comfortable keyboard improves the overall working experience. I would recommend this laptop to users who want a dependable machine for office productivity and remote work, especially if stable performance and everyday reliability matter more than gaming or heavy creative workloads.
Specifications
If performance is your priority, the MSI Modern 15 stands out because of its Intel Core i5 H-series processor that delivers noticeably stronger multitasking power. The laptop handles heavy office workloads, multiple browser tabs, presentations, and productivity apps with ease. Its slim design keeps it portable despite the extra performance. I would suggest this laptop to professionals, students, and creators who need more processing power than standard office laptops while still wanting a clean business-style design for daily use.
Specifications
The compact 14-inch design is the biggest USP of this HP laptop, making it ideal for users who travel frequently or work between office and home. It delivers smooth everyday performance for presentations, browsing, meetings, and multitasking thanks to the latest Intel processor and SSD storage. The slim profile also makes it easy to carry in backpacks without adding much weight. I would recommend this laptop to professionals and students who prioritise portability, clean design, and dependable daily productivity.
Specifications
The biggest USP of the ASUS Vivobook 15 is the powerful Intel Core i7 H-series processor that makes multitasking feel significantly faster. Whether you are handling office work, presentations, editing documents, or running multiple applications together, this laptop stays responsive. The backlit keyboard and modern design also improve the overall user experience. I would recommend this laptop to buyers who need strong performance for productivity and light creative workloads while still wanting a stylish and practical everyday business laptop.
Specifications
The biggest USP of the HP OmniBook X is its excellent battery life combined with an extremely lightweight design. Powered by the Snapdragon platform, this laptop is built for users who spend long hours travelling, attending meetings, or working remotely. It stays cool and quiet while delivering smooth everyday productivity performance. I would recommend this laptop to professionals who want an AI-focused Windows laptop with modern portability, instant responsiveness, and all-day battery backup instead of raw heavy-duty processing power.
Specifications
Specs comparison
|Business laptops
|Display
|Storage
|Best For
|HP EliteBook 840 G6
|14-inch FHD
|256GB SSD
|Business professionals
|Lenovo Business Laptop
|FHD Anti-Glare
|512GB SSD
|Office productivity
|Dell Business Laptop
|Full HD
|512GB SSD
|Everyday office work
|MSI Modern 15
|15.6-inch FHD
|512GB SSD
|Heavy multitasking
|HP Professional 14
|14-inch FHD
|512GB SSD
|Portable office work
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|15.6-inch FHD
|512GB SSD
|Productivity and multitasking
|HP OmniBook X
|High-Resolution
|1TB SSD
|Battery-focused portability
The research and expertise
I have been covering consumer technology and wearables for several years, and during this time, I have reviewed multiple laptops from budget to premium. Just like other HT journalists, my reviews and product recommendations are independent and not influenced by brands, partnerships, or promotions.
For this buying guide, I analysed the price vs value ratio to help the buyers get the best out of their money. After comparing features and reading user reviews on Amazon, I listed these laptops to help you to choose more easily.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More