Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted filming epic Brahmastra scene. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted on Wednesday, outside a clinic in Juhu, walking with a crutch. She was injured while filming Brahmastra recently, and has been visiting the clinic for treatment. Her boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor had accompanied her on one of her doctor visits, but can’t be seen in the new pictures.

A new video from the sets of the film has also been leaked online. The video shows the lead actors filming what appears to be a scene that will be heavy on the CGI, indicated by the bluescreen environment they’re in. It appears to be set on a rooftop, with both actors harnessed to wires. Alia is wearing a black dress while Ranbir looks like an adventurer, with a heavy backpack on his shoulders. You can watch the video here:

Shared online by multiple accounts, the new paparazzi photos show Alia wearing casual Indian attire, with a black crutch in her left hand. She can be seen smiling for the gathered shutterbugs.

Earlier this week, Alia was spotted with Ranbir, visiting the doctor. Ranbir was spotted paying her a house call on Wednesday.

The Bollywood couple is currently filming director Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious new project, Brahmastra, intended to be the first in a planned trilogy. Alia provided frequent updates from the Bulgaria sets of the film on Instagram. She also shared several pictures taken by Ranbir.

Producer Karan Johar recently announced that the film will be released around Christmas time, 2019. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. Ranbir recently starred in the most successful film of his career, Sanju. Alia will next be seen in Kalank, produced by Johar, and Takht, a historical drama directed by him.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:16 IST